Savings Related Share Option Scheme - 2018 grant The Company announces that on 1 May 2018, in accordance with the Company's HMRC Savings Related Share Optrions Plan, 1,440 options were granted to the following PDMRs



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities.



+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1 |Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person | | |closely associated | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Andrew Butcher | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |2 |Reason for the notification | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Position/status |COO | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|Initial notification/Amendment |Initial notification | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |3 |Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction | | |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Rathbone Brothers Plc | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|LEI | | | | |213800MBTHM6UE8ZQP29 | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ | |Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | |4 |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ | |Description of the financial |5p Ordinary Shares | | |instrument, type of instrument | | | +--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Identification code |ISIN: GB0002148343 | | +--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ | | | | | | |Shares of 5p each | | | | | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|Nature of the transaction |Grant of Savings Related Share | | | |Options | +--+--------------------------------------+--------+---------------------------+ | | |Price(s)| Volume(s) | |c)|Price(s) and volume(s) +--------+---------------------------+ | | | £19.77| 455| +--+--------------------------------------+--------+---------------------------+ | |Aggregated information | | | | | * Not applicable - single | |d)|- Aggregated volume | transaction | | | | | | |- Price | | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |e)|Date of the transaction |01/05/2018 | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |f)|Place of the transaction |N/A | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+



+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1 |Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person | | |closely associated | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Andrew Morris | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |2 |Reason for the notification | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Position/status |General Manager | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|Initial notification/Amendment |Initial notification | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |3 |Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction | | |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Rathbone Brothers Plc | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|LEI | | | | |213800MBTHM6UE8ZQP29 | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ | |Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | |4 |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ | |Description of the financial |ISIN: GB0002148343 | |a)|instrument, type of instrument | | | | | | | |Identification code | Shares of 5p each | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|Nature of the transaction |Grant of Savings Related Share | | | |Options | +--+--------------------------------------+--------+---------------------------+ | | |Price(s)| Volume(s) | |c)|Price(s) and volume(s) +--------+---------------------------+ | | | £19.77| 227 | +--+--------------------------------------+--------+---------------------------+ | |Aggregated information | | | | | | |d)| - Aggregated volume | * Not applicable - single | | | | transaction | | | | | | |- Price | | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |e)|Date of the transaction |01/05/2018 | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |f)|Place of the transaction |N/A | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+



+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1 |Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person | | |closely associated | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Rupert Baron | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |2 |Reason for the notification | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Position/status |General Manager | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|Initial notification/Amendment |Initial notification | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |3 |Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction | | |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Rathbone Brothers Plc | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|LEI | | | | |213800MBTHM6UE8ZQP29 | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ | |Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | |4 |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ | |Description of the financial | | |a)|instrument, type of instrument |ISIN: GB0002148343 | | | |Shares of 5p each | | |Identification code | | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ | | |Share award vesting pursuant to the | |b)|Nature of the transaction |Rathbone Brothers Plc 2015 Executive| | | |Incentive Plan | +--+--------------------------------------+--------+---------------------------+ | | |Price(s)| Volume(s) | |c)|Price(s) and volume(s) +--------+---------------------------+ | | | £19.77| 758| +--+--------------------------------------+--------+---------------------------+ | |Aggregated information | | |d)| | * Not applicable - single | | |- Aggregated volume | transaction | | |- Price | | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |e)|Date of the transaction |01/05/2018 | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |f)|Place of the transaction |N/A | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+



Ali Johnson Company Secretary



01 May 2018



