The share capital of German High Street Properties has been increased due to merger of share classes. The admittance to trading and official listing of shares which have been unlisted until now will take effect as per 3 May 2018 in the ISIN below.



ISIN: DK0060093524 -------------------------------------------------------- Name: German High Street Properties B -------------------------------------------------------- New name: German High Street Properties -------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 3,055,375 shares (DKK 30,553,750) -------------------------------------------------------- Change: 90,008 shares (DKK 900,080) -------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 3,145,383 shares (DKK 31,453,830) -------------------------------------------------------- Exchange ratio: 1:1 -------------------------------------------------------- Denomination: DKK 10 -------------------------------------------------------- Short name: GERHSP B -------------------------------------------------------- New short name GERHSP -------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 42233 --------------------------------------------------------





For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=677213