

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gibson Brands Inc., the iconic guitar company, on Tuesday said it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.



The company seeks a turnaround plan that will give some of its lenders equity ownership of the guitar and musical equipment company.



Bankruptcy papers were filed in the Delaware court. The company is up to $500 million in debt and lenders have agreed to a short-term loan of up to $135 million to fund operations.



'Gibson will emerge from Chapter 11 with working capital financing, materially less debt, and a leaner and stronger musical instruments-focused platform that will allow the Company and all of its employees, vendors, customers and other critical stakeholders to succeed,' Gibson said in a statement.



'Over the past 12 months, we have made substantial strides through an operational restructuring.'



