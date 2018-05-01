Xalles Holdings Inc.: Xalles Holdings Announces Transitioning Corporate Structure

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / May 1, 2018 / Xalles Holdings Inc. (OTC PINK: XALL), a company focusing on accelerating fintech companies, leveraging blockchain technology for financial reconciliation, and payment auditing solutions, today announces a status update on its corporate structure transition.

Xalles posted an OTC Markets disclosure on April 6, 2018 indicating that based on the SEC definition of a "shell" that Xalles Holdings had ceased to be a shell based on events in the 4th Quarter of 2017 and the 1st Quarter of 2018. The disclosure links can be found here as reference:

https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/XALL/disclosure

https://backend.otcmarkets.com/otcapi/company/financial-report/190362/content

As a result of the disclosure statement, OTC Markets removed the "shell" indicator from the company's profile. There is currently an indicator on the OTC Markets site for the XALL profile displaying "Shell Risk". This is an automatic indicator based on the most recent financial statements filed by the company. We expect this indicator to be automatically removed when the company files its Quarterly Financial Statements for 1st Quarter and 2nd Quarter of 2018. Xalles' fiscal year is the same as the calendar year.

Xalles Holdings will be soon announcing new executive team appointments during May as the company continues working to perform against its business plan.

About Xalles Holdings Inc. (OTC PINK: XALL)

Xalles Holdings Inc. is a holdings company that focuses on direct investments in disruptive fintech companies. The company actively seeks acquisition targets with solid management teams and business models, large total attainable markets (TAM), and lucrative exit opportunities to invest and accelerate growth in. Recently, the company has placed emphasis on leveraging blockchain technologies to provide industry-leading financial reconciliation and auditing solutions, which will allow for the capture of recurring revenue streams over time. For more information visit: http://xalles.com.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainty and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that are contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov and in OTC Markets at www.otcmarkets.com.

