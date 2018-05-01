India Capital Growth Fund has appointed Frostrow Capital as its marketing and distribution partner in the UK, the company announced on Tuesday. The AIM-traded investment company's agreement with Frostrow aims to improve its engagement with current and potential investors, analysts, independent financial advisors, and central research teams. India Capital invests mainly in small and mid-cap Indian companies to give investors exposure to the Indian market. Frostrow will work alongside broker ...

