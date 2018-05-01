The government has directed regulators to examine whether Trinity Mirror's £126m purchase of the Express and Star newspapers is in the public interest. Matt Hancock, secretary of state for digital, culture, media and sport, said he had concerns about freedom of expression and editorial decisions as well as media plurality. Hancock has asked Ofcom, the communications regulator, to report on media aspects of the deal. The Competition and Markets Authority will report on jurisdiction and ...

