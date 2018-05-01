European stocks ended a very quiet session a touch weaker on Tuesday, with markets in France, Germany, Italy and Spain closed for Labour Day. The benchmark Stoxx Europe 600 index finished 0.1% lower at 385.03. Investors were digesting news that US President Donald Trump has given the EU, Canada, Mexico and other allies another 30-day reprieve from new steel and aluminium tariffs. The exemptions will now last until 1 June, giving the US and the exempted nations more time to work out deals. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...