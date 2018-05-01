387 MW of community solar projects were installed in the United States last year. This brings the cumulative total to 734 MW, with the majority in Minnesota and Massachusetts.Community solar has become a hot topic. It seems to do something for everyone: for developers and installers, it represents a way to serve customers who want to go solar but either rent or don't have a suitable location or roof. And for utilities, it is a way to give customers the solar that they want, at a lower cost than paying for residential solar and while still staying in the transaction. Despite all the buzz around ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...