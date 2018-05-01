Exploration and development company W Resources has begun a reverse circulation (RC) drilling campaign at the São Martinho gold project in Portugal. The five week programme will see approximately 2,000 metres of total drilling spread across 15 holes as the company plans to extend gold resources identified at the site in a 2016 diamond drilling campaign. The São Martinho West and East deposits will both be targeted, with seven and eight holes planned for each respectively. A mineral resource ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...