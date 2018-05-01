Specialist media platform Future has completed the acquisition of specialist consumer titles What Hi-Fi?, FourFourTwo, Practical Caravan and Practical Motorhome from Haymarket Media Group. Following initial discussions with the Competition & Markets Authority, Future decided not to pursue the acquisition of a fifth asset from Haymarket, namely technology magazine Stuff, and in turn, lowered its consideration to as much £13m, including the issuance of 370,708 shares. The shares issued to ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...