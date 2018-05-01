Group Benefits Insurers Automate Document Creation with Global IQX Update

New Global IQX Policy Document Component Boosts Productivity and Enhances Service

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 1, 2018 / Group benefits insurers can now automate production of customized policy documents with the Global IQX Policy Documents Creator (PDC), a new component from Global IQX.

The application lets employee benefits insurers generate an array of simple to complex documents using configurable templates, easily transforming sold proposals into contracts, booklets and certificates to complete documentation.

"Insurers can now automate policy documents with configurable templates and dynamic content for faster document generation," said Jeff Weaver, director of US underwriting and actuarial services with Global IQX. "This will streamline workflow and enhance service as clients reduce the number of systems being used."

Features of the new component include a flexible editor, configurable templates and auto-generated cover pages and tables of contents. They give users creative control and fully integrate sales and underwriting with policy generation. Users can create policies, professional employee booklets, summary plan descriptions, and certificates of coverage in moments without worrying about formatting or data entry.

"We're working on a mass-amendments feature that will support documentation for changing regulations, something that our clients believe will significantly enhance business processes," Weaver said.

The Policy Documents Creator (PDC) is integrated with the Global IQX Automated Sales and Underwriting Workbench for fast, consistent document creation. It also can be used on a standalone basis. The application supports multiple languages, including French, Spanish and English.

More information about the Global IQX Policy Documents Creator is online at globaliqx.com.

About Global IQX

Global IQX delivers automated sales and underwriting solutions for some of the world's largest insurance companies. It provides quoting, rating, proposal and policy generation, enrollment, and automated renewals for insurers that offer employee, group and ancillary benefits.

Offered as a complete suite or as individual components, the Global IQX platform supports all lines of business across all market segments. Developed and delivered by a team with deep group insurance domain expertise, the fully configurable technology platform gives business users more control, with less dependence on IT resources. World-leading insurers trust Global IQX to power their business.

Headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario, Global IQX also has offices in Boston and the Netherlands.

For more information, visit www.globaliqx.com. Twitter: @globaliqx and @TeamIQX

Contact: Emily James, Global IQX, 613-723-8997 ext. 245, Emily.james@globaliqx.com

SOURCE: Global IQX