Hexagon Composites ASA: Agility Fuel Solutions introduces large-capacity hydrogen storage systems for trucks

Agility Fuel Solutions, which is 50% owned by Hexagon Composites, introduces large-capacity ProCabTM H hydrogen storage systems for trucks. ProCab H system designs are based on Agility's widely-used ProCab behind-the-cab CNG fuel system architecture, which has been track tested for a simulated one million miles and validated by multiple OEM test programs.

See the press release (https://globenewswire.com/news-release/2018/05/01/1494213/0/en/Agility-Fuel-Solutions-Introduces-Large-Capacity-Hydrogen-Storage-Systems-for-Trucking-Applications.html) by Agility Fuel Solutions for more information.

About Hexagon Composites ASA

Hexagon Composites delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. We are adapting our leading composite pressure vessel technology for a wide range of mobility and storage applications. The energy transition towards a low-carbon society is opening up exciting growth opportunities for us.

For more information, please visit www.hexagon.no (http://www.hexagon.no)

