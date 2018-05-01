sprite-preloader
Hexagon Composites ASA: Agility Fuel Solutions introduces large-capacity hydrogen storage systems for trucks

Agility Fuel Solutions, which is 50% owned by Hexagon Composites, introduces large-capacity ProCabTM H hydrogen storage systems for trucks. ProCab H system designs are based on Agility's widely-used ProCab behind-the-cab CNG fuel system architecture, which has been track tested for a simulated one million miles and validated by multiple OEM test programs.

See the press release (https://globenewswire.com/news-release/2018/05/01/1494213/0/en/Agility-Fuel-Solutions-Introduces-Large-Capacity-Hydrogen-Storage-Systems-for-Trucking-Applications.html) by Agility Fuel Solutions for more information.

For more information:
Solveig D Saether, Communication Manager, Hexagon Composites ASA
Phone: +47 906 34 977 | solveig.saether@hexagon.no

About Hexagon Composites ASA
Hexagon Composites delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. We are adapting our leading composite pressure vessel technology for a wide range of mobility and storage applications. The energy transition towards a low-carbon society is opening up exciting growth opportunities for us.

For more information, please visit www.hexagon.no (http://www.hexagon.no)

Follow us on Twitter: @HexagonASA



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Hexagon Composites ASA via Globenewswire

© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)