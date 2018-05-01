Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 1, 2018) - Pancontinental Gold Corporation (TSXV: PUC) ("Pancontinental" or the "Company) has granted 2,550,000 options to directors and officers and an employee and consultant of the Company to purchase common shares at an exercise price of $0.07 cents per common share, expiring on May 1, 2023.

The Company also intends to settle an aggregate of $78,820 of indebtedness owed to the Company's President and CEO and a creditor of the Company, through the issuance of 1,126,000 common shares of the Company at a price of $0.07 per share. Closing of the debt settlement is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Pancontinental Gold Corporation

Pancontinental is a Canadian-based mining company focused on the exploration and development of its McBride Nickel-Cobalt-Copper Project in Ontario, Canada; its Montcalm West Nickel-Cobalt-Copper Project in Ontario, Canada; and its 100%-owned Jefferson Gold Project in South Carolina, USA. The Company continues to focus on acquiring additional prospective properties in low-risk areas with existing resources and/or in proximity to producing or former mines. In 2015, Pancontinental sold its interest in its Australian rare earth element (REE) and uranium properties, formerly held through a joint venture, and retains a 1% gross overriding royalty on 100% of future production.

