SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. - LYV

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 1, 2018 / Pawar Law Group announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: LYV) from February 23, 2017 through March 30, 2018, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Live Nation investors under the federal securities laws.

According to the lawsuit, defendants during the Class Period made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Live Nation failed to abide by the terms of an antitrust consent decree with the Department of Justice (the "Consent Decree"); (2) Live Nation lacked adequate internal controls to prevent a violation of the Consent Decree; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Live Nation's financial statements and defendants' statements about Live Nation's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than June 18, 2018. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/live-nation-entertainment-inc/ to join the class action. You may also contact Vik Pawar of Pawar Law Group toll-free at 888-589-9804 or via email at vik@pawarlawgroup.com.

