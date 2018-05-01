sprite-preloader
Prothena Corporation plc: Prothena to Report First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on May 8

Prothena Corporation plc: Prothena to Report First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on May 8

DUBLIN, Ireland, May 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prothena Corporation plc (Nasdaq:PRTA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapies in the neuroscience and orphan categories, will announce financial results for the first quarter of 2018 on May 8, 2018 after the close of the U.S. financial markets.

Consistent with past practice, the Company will not be conducting a conference call in conjunction with this financial results release on May 8.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc is a global clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapies in the neuroscience and orphan categories. Fueled by its deep scientific understanding built over decades of research in protein misfolding, Prothena seeks to fundamentally change the course of progressive, life-threatening diseases associated with this biology. Prothena is advancing a pipeline of antibody therapeutic candidates for a number of indications and novel targets including Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies (PRX002/RG7935) and ATTR amyloidosis (PRX004), as well as tau, A beta (Amyloid beta), TDP-43 and ALECT2, where its scientific understanding of disease pathology can be leveraged. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.prothena.com (https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=daHT0ABVQFZTsG6vO9EjPG1-ErkbeLoM4f1RTEx8cXg3WpIlgG9OVu4TVGeVW4ANu9DWobEzAgkZbf2pE8hyWw==) and follow us @ProthenaCorp.

Media & Investor Contact:

Ellen Rose, Head of Communications
650-922-2405, ellen.rose@prothena.com



