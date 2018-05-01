Planet Hollywood Hotels: Planet Hollywood Costa Rica Celebrates Its Upcoming Opening By Offering Guests A Web Exclusive Offer

TORONTO, May 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coming soon, you can Vacation Like a Star (https://www.planethollywoodhotels.com/property/costa-rica/vacation-like-a-star) at the much-anticipated opening of all-inclusive Planet Hollywood Beach Resort (https://www.planethollywoodhotels.com/property/costa-rica/vacation-like-a-star) in Costa Rica and take advantage of the benefits of an ultimate beachfront locale.

For a limited time, on bookings made before May 31st, travellers receive up to $500 in resort credit to use at the hottest and newest resort in the Papagayo Gulf of Costa Rica. This web-exclusive deal will make it a breeze for guests to be dazzled by the wonders of nature, recharge their senses, and get red-carpet-ready at the PH Spa (https://www.planethollywoodhotels.com/property/costa-rica/spa-fitness). The credit can also be applied toward a room upgrade to STAR class at time of check-in (https://www.planethollywoodhotels.com/property/costa-rica/sleep-famously), for A-list exclusives, or for experiencing an exciting adventure on one of our unforgettable excursions to explore stunning Costa Rica.

Get the star treatment when you vacation at the all-new Planet Hollywood Beach Resort Costa Rica. Guests of all ages can get close to authentic Hollywood memorabilia and enjoy themed experiences on the famed Pacific coast of Costa Rica. Guests can choose from a variety of all-inclusive dining venues and bars, or indulge in extra services at the PH Spa & Beauty Bar or Casino.

About Planet Hollywood Hotels and Resorts

Planet Hollywood Hotels and Resorts offer a luxurious vacation setting where (https://www.planethollywoodhotels.com/property/costa-rica/sleep-famously)guests can get close to authentic Hollywood memorabilia, enjoy entertainment-themed facilities and "Vacation like a Star". For those looking for the full A-list treatment, the Star Class upgrade gets you your own Personal Agent to maximize your experience, access to the exclusive Green Room and Beach Club, a rider to customize your in-room mini bar, and more. To book our web exclusive offer visit www.planethollywoodhotels.com (http://www.planethollywoodhotels.com/)

