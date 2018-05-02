

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - New Zealand will on Wednesday release unemployment data for the first quarter of 2018, highlighting a bust day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



The jobless rate is expected to hold steady from the previous quarter at 4.5 percent, while the participation rate is called unchanged at 71.0 percent.



China will see April results for the manufacturing PMI from Caixin, with forecasts suggesting a score of 50.9 - down from 51.0 in March.



South Korea will release April numbers for consumer prices. In March, overall inflation was up 0.8 percent on month and 1.4 percent on year, while core CPI added 0.4 percent on month and 1.3 percent on year.



Indonesia will see April data for consumer prices; in March, overall CPI was up 0.2 percent on month and 3.4 percent on year, while core CPI advanced an annual 2.67 percent.



Japan will provide April figures for monetary base, consumer confidence and the services and composite PMIs from Nikkei.



The monetary base was up 9.1 percent on year in March, while the consumer confidence index had a score of 44.3. The services index was at 50.9 in March, while the composite came in at 51.3.



A number of other regional countries will see April results for their respective manufacturing PMIs from Nikkei, including Vietnam, Thailand, Taiwan, South Korea, the Philippines, Malaysia and Indonesia.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX