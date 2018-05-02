

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Howard Hughes Corp. (HHC) announced earnings for first quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $1.47 million, or $0.03 per share. This compares with $5.66 million, or $0.13 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Howard Hughes Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $44.29 million or $1.02 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 30.2% to $161.68 million from $231.76 million last year.



Howard Hughes Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $44.29 Mln. vs. $71.04 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.02 vs. $1.66 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $161.68 Mln vs. $231.76 Mln last year.



