Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - May 1, 2018) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced that Raquel Fox will succeed Paul Leder as the Director of the Office of International Affairs, which advises the Commission on cross-border enforcement and regulatory matters and coordinates the SEC's involvement with regulatory authorities outside the United States. Ms. Fox will formally assume the position in July 2018.



Most recently, Ms. Fox served as a senior advisor to SEC Chairman Jay Clayton focusing on matters involving the Division of Corporation Finance and the Office of International Affairs, and assisted on enforcement matters. Ms. Fox joined the SEC in 2011, previously serving as a Senior Special Counsel to the Director of the Division of Corporation Finance and an attorney fellow in the offices of Capital Markets Trends and Rulemaking. Before joining the SEC, Ms. Fox was a counsel at WilmerHale LLP, specializing in capital markets transactions, corporate governance and disclosure. She began her career as a certified public accountant, specializing in taxation.



"I am thrilled that Raquel has agreed to serve the Commission in this key role. International cooperation is an important part of the SEC's work to protect investors and facilitate capital-raising," said SEC Chairman Jay Clayton. "The Office of International Affairs will benefit greatly from Raquel's leadership and her commitment to serving the long-term interests of our Main Street investors."



Ms. Fox said, "I am honored to have this opportunity to serve at the SEC and continue working with my talented and dedicated colleagues in the Office of International Affairs and across the agency, as well as with our foreign counterparts."



Ms. Fox earned her J.D. from Harvard Law School and her master's degree in taxation and bachelor's degree, summa cum laude, from Baylor University.