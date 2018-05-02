NEW INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Illumina, Inc. and Encourages Investors With Losses In Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 1, 2018 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Illumina, Inc. ("Illumina" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ILMN) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.





The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. On October 10, 2016, Illumina announced an estimated revenue for the third quarter of fiscal year 2016 of $607 million, falling short of its guidance of $625 million to $630 million. Illumina said the shortfall was caused by a "larger than anticipated year-over-year decline in high throughput sequencing instruments." Following this news, shares of Illumina fell 24%, or $45.86 per share to $138.99 on October 11, 2016.

Illumina and certain officers of the company were sued for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on December 16, 2016. The Court in that lawsuit recently denied the company's motion to dismiss in part, as a result, the case will proceed. The Schall Firm's investigation will determine if and to what extent Illumina's management breached their fiduciary duty to shareholders in the company.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge.

