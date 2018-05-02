Immanuel Vice President to Speak at Ohio Health Care Association Annual Conference

OMAHA, NE / ACCESSWIRE / May 1, 2018 / Immanuel, Nebraska and Iowa's leader in retirement living and senior support choices, is proud to announce that its own Jennifer Knecht, vice president of sales and marketing, will share the stage at the 2018 Ohio Health Care Association's annual conference, May 3, 2018. At the Midwest's largest gathering of healthcare professionals, Knecht will give senior living, assisted living, long-term care, skilled nursing and senior home care peers an inside peek into how Immanuel has perfectly blended sales, marketing, coaching and end-to-end customer experience to break through today's fiercely competitive market.

"We're redefining what retirement living is by continuing to hold our residents, participants and families - our people - at the center of every decision we make, every action we take," said Knecht. "Our initiatives are driven by putting our people first at every touch, from the sales process to move-in to getting them settled and loving their new home and throughout their entire journey with Immanuel. We've learned that exceptional customer experience creates stable occupancy, and that when healthcare, operations and sales and marketing work as a unit versus in silos, we better serve our customers as they navigate aging."

Immanuel has been leading with innovative options for seniors and retirees for decades and has championed alternatives to the traditional nursing home model as well as active adult communities, independent and assisted living options and PACE® (Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly) for seniors in the midwest. Knecht recently spoke on blending the tortoise and hare of sales and marketing in senior living to create exceptional end-to-end customer experience in April at Worldwide Business Research's Next Generation Customer Experience Conference in Phoenix, AZ, and ICAN's 7x7x7 in Lincoln, NE.

"We're confident our work, research and education will inspire like organizations to take similar initiatives toward redefining age and putting seniors, our customers, first," said Knecht.

Since 1887 Immanuel has been providing Christ-Centered Service to Seniors, Each Other and the Community. As a not-for-profit, serving arm of the ELCA (Evangelical Lutheran Church in America) Immanuel's house of brands includes: Immanuel Communities, Immanuel Pathways, Immanuel Community Foundation and The Immanuel Vision Foundation. More about Immanuel's brands: Immanuel Communities owns and operates 11 independent living, assisted living and long-term care retirement communities on seven campuses; Immanuel Pathways operates three PACE® Centers in Iowa and Neb.; the Immanuel Community Foundation, a Resident Assistance Fund provides financial assistance to independent living residents; and the Immanuel Vision Foundation extends financial support to non-profit, charitable 501(c)(3) organizations that share purposes in alignment with Immanuel's service centered mission.

