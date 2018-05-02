Netcore Ready to Target South-East Asia Market

SINGAPORE, May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Expands Global Presence with Offices in Indonesia & Malaysia

Netcore to showcase Smartech - AI-powered Growth Marketing Solution, at Seamless Asia,2018

Netcore Solutions, India's marketing technology company, continues to expand its global footprint with new offices in Indonesia & Malaysia to serve the South-East Asian region.

With its entry into the South-East Asian markets, Netcore seeks to further its 20-year legacy of catering to brands globally such as AIG, Access Bank, Domino's, Facebook, KFC, Prudential, Pfizer, Standard Chartered Bank, Spar International, Thomas Cook, and Vodafone among others. The move will help Netcore improve its engagement with its local customer base which includes Blibli, Berrybenka, JobStreet.com, Malindo Air, Tokopedia, Traveloka, and Telkom Indonesia among others. It has already built its presence in the UAE, Nigeria, the UK, and the US.

Commenting on the expansion, Mr. Kalpit Jain, Group CEO, Netcore Solutions said, "Being the only Indian-origin company offering AI-powered full-stack cross-channel marketing automation solutions in this space, our global expansion comes as a milestone in our journey of growth. Internationally, we are partnering with strong regional players. We are looking forward to exciting opportunities to enable 'smart conversations' between brands and their consumers."

Netcore has established its flagship products such as Smartech, an AI-powered Growth Marketing platform that helps marketers and product managers leverage this cross-channel marketing automation solution for all their needs of Analytics, Automation, AI, and engagement, as well as Pepipost, which is emerging as Asia's largest email delivery platform.

Netcore has a strong track record of 20 years, with 40% growth y-o-y over the last five years. Also, it has achieved 10+ billion customer connects per month across various verticals.

Netcore will showcase its AI-powered Marketing Automation & Analytics Solution at Seamless Asia, 2018 Singapore on May 3-4, 2018 at the Suntec Convention Centre. Visit Netcore at Booth A01.

Abithab Bhaskar, CEO - International Business, Netcore Solutions, added: "The global marketing technology industry presents a huge opportunity, even in developed countries such as the USA. We see the SEA region as one of the fastest growing markets for e-commerce and digital customer engagement."

About Netcore Solutions:

Netcore, is a global Marketing Technology Company which offers solutions for enterprises that redefine Digital Marketing. The first and leading Marketing Automation, Analytics and AI/ ML solutions provider in India, Netcore was established in 1997 by Mr. Rajesh Jain, an Internet pioneer. Netcore's Digital Marketing suite also includes Promotional and Transactional Email Marketing and Mobile Marketing.

Netcore serves a strong base of brands creating 10+ billion customer connects monthly and handles 30+ billion events a month. Headquartered in Mumbai, India, Netcore has offices in SEA, MEA, UK, and USA with an employee base of 500+ spread across 11 strategic locations.

To learn more about Netcore visit https://netcore.in/ or follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Media Contact:

Komal Tomke

komal.tomke@netcore.co.in

+91-9920963962

