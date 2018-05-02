

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The monetary base in Japan was up 7.8 percent on year in April, the Bank of Japan said on Wednesday - coming in at 492.020 trillion yen.



That follows the 9.1 percent spike in March.



Banknotes in circulation were up an annual 4.3 percent, while coins in circulation added 1.1 percent.



Current account balances jumped 8,9 percent, including a 6.8 percent spike in reserve balances.



The adjusted monetary base fell 2.5 percent on year to 483.303 trillion yen after jumped 7.3 percent in the previous month.



