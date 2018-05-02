

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The services sector in Japan continued to expand in April, and at a faster rate, the latest survey from Nikkei revealed on Wednesday with a services PMI score of 52.5.



That's up from 50.9 in March, and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



Individually, output growth was supported by stronger gains in demand - while output price inflation accelerated despite softer cost pressures.



Also, the composite index advanced to 53.1 in April from 51.3 in March.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX