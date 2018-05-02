

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Ahead of the four-day weekend, the China stock market had halted the two-day slide in which it had surrendered more than 50 points or 1.6 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,080-point plateau and it may move higher again on Wednesday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is flat to slightly higher ahead of the FOMC rate decision later today, while a drop in crude oil prices caps the upside. The European markets were up, and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.



The SCI finished slightly higher on Friday following gains from the financial shares and oil companies.



For the day, the index gathered 7.20 points or 0.23 percent to finish at 3,082.23 after trading between 3,049.91 and 3,088.03. The Shenzhen Composite Index added 5.73 points or 0.32 percent to end at 1,776.13.



Among the actives, Bank of China added 0.79 percent, while Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 0.84 percent, China Construction Bank perked 0.94 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) spiked 2.37 percent, PetroChina jumped 1.32 percent, China life gained 0.74 percent and Ping An Insurance tumbled 3.53 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is cautiously optimistic as stocks opened lower on Tuesday but turned mixed as the day progressed. While the NASDAQ and the S&P 500 climbed into positive territory, the Dow remained stuck in the red.



The Dow fell 64.10 points or 0.27 percent to 24,099.05, while the NASDAQ advanced 64.44 points or 0.91 percent to 7,130.70 and the S&P rose 6.75 points or 0.25 percent to 2,654.80.



The mixed closed came as traders looked ahead to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision. The Fed is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged, but traders will look to the accompanying statement for clues about the outlook for rates.



In economic news, the Institute for Supply Management said growth in manufacturing activity slowed more than expected in April. Also, the Commerce Department noted a steep drop on construction spending in April.



Crude oil futures fell Tuesday amid concerns about possible sanctions in Iran in the wake of complaints it continues to pursue nuclear weapons. June WTI oil fell $1.32 or 1.9 percent to settle at $67.25/bbl.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX