

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Woolworths Limited (WOW.AX) reported that its total sales from continuing operations for the third-quarter of fiscal year 2018 grew 4.3 percent to A$14.24 billion from A$13.66 billion last year. Comparable sales increased by 4.4%, with Easter-adjusted comparable sales increasing by 3.6%.



Woolworths Group CEO, Brad Banducci said, 'Woolworths Group's sales performance remained strong in the third quarter of FY18 despite cycling much improved prior year growth. Australian and New Zealand Food's Easter-adjusted comparable sales increased 4.0% and 3.8% respectively despite the impact from the timing of New Year's Day. Endeavour Drinks' Easter-adjusted comparable sales increased by 3.3%. The BIG W turnaround is still a work in progress with sales declining marginally on an Easter-adjusted basis in the quarter.'



In Australian Food, VOC scores remained strong with Overall Customer Satisfaction of 81% consistent with our pre-Christmas highs and store-controllable VOC of 84%. Sales increased by 4.7% to $9.6 billion. Comparable sales increased by 4.4%, benefitting from the shift in the timing of Easter compared to the same quarter in the prior year, with Easter-adjusted comparable sales increasing by 4.0%.



Endeavour Drinks' sales increased by 6.9% in the third quarter to A$2.0 billion with comparable sales increasing by 6.1%. On an Easter-adjusted basis, comparable sales increased by 3.3%.



New Zealand Food's sales increased by 3.4% for the quarter to NZ$1.6 billion with comparable sales increasing by 3.5%. Easter-adjusted comparable sales increased by 3.8% with a strong improvement in comparable transaction growth offset somewhat by lower items per basket.



BIG W's sales increased by 3.2% to A$770 million with comparable sales increasing by 3.3%. On an Easteradjusted basis, comparable sales declined by 1.2%. Sales were impacted by the timing of New Year's Day and the shift in timing of the school holidays in New South Wales.



Hotels' sales for the quarter were A$390 million, an increase of 3.3%. Comparable sales increased by 3.2% or 3.9% on an Easter-adjusted basis.



Petrol sales for the quarter of A$1.2 billion were largely in line with the prior year. Easter-adjusted comparable sales declined by 0.8%.



