sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 02.05.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 575 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

17,14 Euro		+0,11
+0,65 %
WKN: 886853 ISIN: AU000000WOW2 Ticker-Symbol: WWR 
Aktie:
Branche
Handel
Aktienmarkt
S&P/ASX 50
1-Jahres-Chart
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,132
17,638
30.04.
17,20
17,60
30.04.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED17,14+0,65 %