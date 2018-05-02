

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of today's top gainers in the pharma/biotech sector.



1. Heat Biologics Inc. (HTBX)



Gained 94.86% to close Tuesday's (May 1) trading at $4.17. This is the second straight day of gain for the stock.



News: No news



Near-term Catalysts:



-- Receive $6.9 million in CPRIT (Cancer Prevention Research Institute of Texas) grant funds in Q3, 2018. -- Interim phase II Non Small Cell Lung Cancer data readout of HS-110 in Q4, 2018. -- IND filing for first ComPACT trial of HS-130 in NSCLC in Q4, 2018. -- Enroll first patient in ComPACT trial in Q4, 2018. -- PTX-35 IND filing in Q1, 2019. -- Enroll first patient in PTX-35 trial in Q1, 2019. -- Complete enrollment in Phase 2 NSCLC trial in Q2, 2019. -- Phase II NSCLC data readout in Q2, 2019. -- Interim ComPACT data readout in Q2, 2019. -- Interim PTX-35 data readout in Q3, 2019.



2. ESSA Pharma Inc. (EPIX)



Gained 26.93% to close Tuesday's trading at $4.76.



News: No news



Near-term Catalysts:



. Designate a lead Aniten compound for IND-enabling studies in the first half of 2018. . Advance discussions with strategic partners regarding a collaboration in 2018. . File IND for the next-generation Aniten compound in metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer in the first quarter of 2019.



3. Avinger Inc. (AVGR)



Gained 23.73% to close Tuesday's trading at $1.46.



Avinger is a commercial-stage medical device company that designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease, or PAD.



News: The Company announced that its next generation Pantheris Lumivascular atherectomy system with extended nosecone was featured in a live case transmission at Charing Cross Symposium (CX) 2018 held in London, England.



The Pantheris Lumivascular atherectomy system with extended nosecone received CE Mark approval last December. In the U.S., the device is expected to receive FDA clearance in the first half of 2018.



4. Inogen Inc. (INGN)



Gained 23.18% to close Tuesday's trading at $173.17.



News: The Company reported record revenue for the first quarter of 2018, and boosted its full year 2018 total revenue guidance.



In the first quarter of 2018, the Company's net income surged to $10.8 million or $0.48 per share from $5.9 million or $0.27 per share in the year-ago quarter. Total revenue in the recent first quarter rose 50.6% to $79.1 million from $52.5 million in the same period in 2017.



Looking ahead to full year 2018, Inogen now expects total revenue to range between $310 million and $320 million, up from its prior guidance range of $298 million to $308 million, representing growth of 24.3% to 28.3% versus 2017 full year results.



5. Tenet Healthcare Corp. (THC)



Gained 19.13% to close Tuesday's trading at $28.52.



News: The Company announced solid financial results for the first quarter of 2018, and boosted its earnings guidance for the year.



The net income from continuing operations available to Tenet shareholders is $98 million or $0.95 per share in the first quarter compared to a net loss of $52 million or $0.52 per share in the first quarter of 2017.



Net operating revenue in the recent first quarter dropped to $4.69 billion from $4.81 billion in the year-ago quarter.



For the second quarter, the Company expects net income from continuing operations available to shareholders ranging from a loss of $5 million or $0.05 per share to income of $10 million or $0.10 per share, and revenue in the range of $4.475 billion to $4.675 billion.



Looking ahead to full year 2018, net income from continuing operations available to Tenet common shareholders is now expected to be between $105 million to $180 million, or $1.02 to $1.75 per share, up from its prior forecast range of $95 million to $105 million, or $0.92 to $1.02 per share. The Company continues to expect 2018 revenue to range between $17.9 billion to $18.3 billion.



6. Nemaura Medical Inc. (NMRD)



Gained 19.09% to close Tuesday's trading at $3.93.



Nemaura Medical is a medical technology company developing sugarBEAT as a non-invasive, affordable and flexible glucose monitoring system for adjunctive use by persons with diabetes.



Recent events:



-- On January 25, 2018, the Company's shares were uplisted to Nasdaq Capital Market from the OTCQB Market. -- On January 31, 2018, the Company announced positive summary data for its sugarBEAT European clinical trial program.



Near-term Catalyst:



-- The Company anticipates completing its US clinical trial program for sugarBEAT by June, in readiness for Premarket Approval (PMA) submission to the FDA.



7. scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH)



Gained 10.83% to close Tuesday's trading at $11.05.



News: No news



Recent event:



-- The Company went public on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on November 17, 2017, offering its shares at a price of $14 each.



Near-term Catalysts:



-- The Company's 505(b)(2) New Drug Application for Furoscix for treatment of worsening, or decompensated, heart failure outside of the inpatient setting is under FDA review - with a decision expected on June 23, 2018.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX