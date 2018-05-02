

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Qantas Group reported that total revenue for the third-quarter ended 31 March 2018 rose 7.5 per cent to A$4.25 billion from the same period last year, and Group Unit Revenue or RASK increased by 6.0 per cent. The company confirmed it is on track for a record Underlying Profit Before Tax full year result.



Group Domestic Unit Revenue increased by 8.0 per cent compared to the prior corresponding'period. This reflects strong demand across key markets, including continued recovery of the resources sector and gains within the small-to-medium enterprise segment.



Group International Unit Revenue rose by 5.2 per cent. This performance was driven by underlying demand growth and higher load factors, as well as the benefits of ongoing network adjustments to better match demand. Qantas Group International capacity grew by 2.3 per cent while total market capacity grew by 5.0 per cent.



The timing of Easter, which fell partly in the third quarter in fiscal year 2018 compared with the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2017, also increased demand for leisure travel compared with the prior corresponding period. Group Domestic capacity decreased by 1.9 per cent.



The Qantas Group has today announced an order for six additional Boeing 787-9s. This will take Qantas International's Dreamliner fleet to 14 by end of calendar year 2020 and will enable the accelerated retirement of its last six 747s.



The first of these additional 787-9s is due to arrive in the first half of fiscal year 2020. There is no change to capital expenditure guidance for fiscal year 2018 and fiscal year 2019.



The share buyback of up to $378 million announced in February 2018 as of 30 April 2018 was 51 per cent complete, with 31.51 million shares acquired. This takes the total number of shares on issue after cancellation to 1.71 billion. Once this latest buyback is finished, Qantas will have bought back an estimated 24 per cent of its stock since October 2015, returning significant value to shareholders.



The company said its Board will consider further capital management initiatives in line with the Group's financial framework as part of Full Year results in August 2018.



The Qantas Group affirmed its existing outlook for capacity, fuel costs, capital expenditure and transformation benefits in the second half of fiscal year 2018. Based on these expectations, Qantas anticipates a Full Year Underlying Profit before tax of between A$1.55 billion and A$1.60 billion.



