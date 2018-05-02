

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The manufacturing sector in China continued to expand in April, and at a barely faster rate, the latest survey from Caixin revealed on Wednesday with a manufacturing PMI score of 51.1.



That's up from 50.9 in March, and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



Individually, there were slower increases in total new work amid renewed decline in export sales.



Staff numbers continued to fall despite a further rise in backlogs.



