

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market dipped into negative territory on Wednesday after opening higher, with the mixed cues from Wall Street and the fall in crude oil prices weighing on investor sentiment. Investors also turned cautious ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision due later in the day.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is declining 44.18 points or 0.20 percent to 22,463.85, off a low of 22,440.73 earlier.



The major exporters are mixed despite a weaker yen. Mitsubishi Electric is adding more 1 percent and and Canon is rising 0.2 percent, while Panasonic is down 0.5 percent and Sony is edging down less than 0.1 percent.



Tech stocks received a boost from Apple's upbeat quarterly earnings results. Alps Electric is higher by more than 4 percent, Advantest is rising more than 3 percent and Kyocera is adding 0.5 percent.



Among automakers, Toyota is losing almost 1 percent and Honda is declining more than 2 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is edging up less than 0.1 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is adding 0.2 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is losing more than 3 percent and Japan Petroleum Exploration is down almost 3 percent after crude oil prices fell overnight.



Among the market's best performers, Japan Tobacco and Tokuyama Corp. are rising more than 5 percent each, while Yamato Holdings is gaining almost 5 percent and Nitto Denko is advancing more than 4 percent.



On the flip side, Daiichi Sankyo is losing almost 4 percent, while Mitsubishi Logistics and Otsuka Holdings are down more than 3 percent each.



In economic news, the latest survey from Nikkei revealed that the services sector in Japan continued to expand in April, and at a faster rate, with a services PMI score of 52.5. That's up from 50.9 in March, and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



The Bank of Japan said that the monetary base in Japan was up 7.8 percent on year in April, coming in at 492.02 trillion yen. That follows the 9.1 percent spike in March. In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the upper 109 yen-range on Wednesday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed mixed on Tuesday as traders looked ahead to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement due Wednesday afternoon. While the Fed is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged, traders are likely to pay close attention to the accompanying statement for clues about the outlook for rates.



The Dow fell 64.10 points or 0.3 percent to 24,099.05, while the Nasdaq advanced 64.44 points or 0.9 percent to 7,130.70 and the S&P 500 rose 6.75 points or 0.3 percent to 2,654.80.



U.K. stocks also moved to the upside on Tuesday, while most of the other major European markets were closed for holidays. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index inched up by 0.2 percent.



Crude oil futures fell Tuesday amid concerns about possible sanctions in Iran in the wake of complaints it continues to pursue nuclear weapons. Crude for June delivery tumbled $1.32 or 1.9 percent to close at $67.25 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



