

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - At his first annual general meeting as chairman of Rio Tinto Limited (RTNTF, RIO, RIO.L, RTPPF), Simon Thompson said that allegations of fraud in Mozambique and bribery in Guinea have put the miner's reputation under question.



Thompson said the company rejected new allegations made on Tuesday by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission against its former chief executive officer Tom Albanese and his then Chief Financial Officer Guy Elliott over the failed US$4 billion Mozambique coal venture six years ago.



Mr Thompson said today, 'we strenuously deny these allegations and will vigorously defend ourselves in Court.'



At the annual general meeting, JS Jacques, chief executive of Rio Tinto, said he can assure that every part of the business is focussed on maximising cash through driving productivity from mine to market in 2018. The company will continue to exit any assets or projects that do not fit its strategy.



Looking further ahead, the company continues to evaluate attractive medium to long-term growth opportunities. Our commitment to exploration is as strong as ever.



Jacques said that the company is actively exploring in 15 countries across the commodities spectrum, with a key interest in copper.



Jacques said, 'And so, as we look to 2018 and beyond, we remain positive about the outlook for the industry and your company.'



Jacques noted that the company remains focussed on delivering value to shareholders and pioneering progress in collaboration with multiple partners in over 35 countries around the world.



