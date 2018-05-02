

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are mixed on Wednesday following the lackluster cues overnight from Wall Street, while upbeat earnings results from Apple boosted technology stocks. Several key markets in the region resumed trading after the Labor Day holiday on Tuesday.



Investors are cautious ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision due later in the day. While the Fed is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged, investors are likely to pay close attention to the accompanying statement for clues about the outlook for rates.



The Australian market is rising for a fourth straight day despite the mixed cues from Wall Street and a fall in commodity prices. Qantas Airways lifted industrial stocks after it projected a record full-year profit. Mining stocks are also higher.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is adding 14.30 points or 0.24 percent to 6,029.50, off a high of 6,038.40. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 16.70 points or 0.27 percent to 6,116.70.



Qantas Airways said it expects to post a record pre-tax profit in 2018 after it reported a 7.5 percent increase in third-quarter revenue. The airline's shares are gaining more than 6 percent.



The major miners are mostly higher. Rio Tinto is adding 0.3 percent and Fortescue Metals is advancing almost 1 percent, while BHP Billiton declining 0.3 percent.



Gold miners are also higher despite gold prices tumbling to a two-month low. Evolution Mining is rising 0.6 percent and Newcrest Mining is adding 0.2 percent.



Banking stocks are mixed. ANZ Banking is declining 0.4 percent and Commonwealth Bank is down 0.5 percent, while Westpac and National Australia Bank are edging up less than 0.1 percent each.



Oil stocks are mostly lower after crude oil prices fell almost 2 percent overnight. Woodside Petroleum is down 0.3 percent and Oil Search is declining 0.6 percent, while Santos is up 0.5 percent.



Woolworths Group reported a 4 percent increase in third-quarter food sales, outpacing rival Coles. Total sales from continuing operations grew 3.6 percent. The supermarket giant's shares are adding 0.6 percent.



JB Hi-Fi has lowered its full-year profit outlook due to falling sales at the Good Guys. The electronics and whitegoods retailer's shares are falling more than 9 percent.



Amcor has forecast an impact of at least $15 million to its Flexibles segment in the second half of the financial year due to rising raw material costs. The packaging company's shares are losing almost 2 percent.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar fell to its lowest level since June 2017 against the U.S. dollar before rebounding. The local unit was trading at US$0.7482, down from US$0.7525 on Tuesday.



The Japanese market dipped into negative territory after opening higher, with the mixed cues from Wall Street and the fall in crude oil prices weighing on investor sentiment. Investors also turned cautious ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision due later in the day.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is declining 44.18 points or 0.20 percent to 22,463.85, off a low of 22,440.73 earlier.



The major exporters are mixed despite a weaker yen. Mitsubishi Electric is adding more 1 percent and and Canon is rising 0.2 percent, while Panasonic is down 0.5 percent and Sony is edging down less than 0.1 percent.



Tech stocks received a boost from Apple's upbeat quarterly earnings results. Alps Electric is higher by more than 4 percent, Advantest is rising more than 3 percent and Kyocera is adding 0.5 percent.



Among automakers, Toyota is losing almost 1 percent and Honda is declining more than 2 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is edging up less than 0.1 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is adding 0.2 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is losing more than 3 percent and Japan Petroleum Exploration is down almost 3 percent after crude oil prices fell overnight.



Among the market's best performers, Japan Tobacco and Tokuyama Corp. are rising more than 5 percent each, while Yamato Holdings is gaining almost 5 percent and Nitto Denko is advancing more than 4 percent.



On the flip side, Daiichi Sankyo is losing almost 4 percent, while Mitsubishi Logistics and Otsuka Holdings are down more than 3 percent each.



In economic news, the latest survey from Nikkei revealed that the services sector in Japan continued to expand in April, and at a faster rate, with a services PMI score of 52.5. That's up from 50.9 in March, and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



The Bank of Japan said that the monetary base in Japan was up 7.8 percent on year in April, coming in at 492.02 trillion yen. That follows the 9.1 percent spike in March.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the upper 109 yen-range on Wednesday.



Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai, New Zealand and Singapore are also higher, while South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Hong Kong and Taiwan are lower.



On Wall Street, stocks closed mixed on Tuesday as traders looked ahead to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement due Wednesday afternoon. While the Fed is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged, traders are likely to pay close attention to the accompanying statement for clues about the outlook for rates.



The Dow fell 64.10 points or 0.3 percent to 24,099.05, while the Nasdaq advanced 64.44 points or 0.9 percent to 7,130.70 and the S&P 500 rose 6.75 points or 0.3 percent to 2,654.80.



U.K. stocks moved to the upside on Tuesday, while most of the other major European markets were closed for holidays. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index inched up by 0.2 percent.



Crude oil futures fell Tuesday amid concerns about possible sanctions in Iran in the wake of complaints it continues to pursue nuclear weapons. Crude for June delivery tumbled $1.32 or 1.9 percent to close at $67.25 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



