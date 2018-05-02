

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) will pay about $110 million to settle claims that it failed to supervise foreign exchange traders who put clients at a disadvantage by inappropriately sharing information about their market positions with rivals.



The company will make payments of $54.75 million to both the Federal Reserve Board and the New York Department of Financial Services, the regulators said Tuesday.



The New York State Department of Financial Services said that its investigation found that from 2008 to early 2013, Goldman foreign exchange traders participated in multi-party electronic chat rooms, where traders, sometimes using code names to discreetly share confidential customer information, discussed potentially coordinating trading activity and other efforts that could improperly affect currency prices or disadvantage customers. This improper activity sought to enable banks and the involved traders to achieve higher profits from execution of foreign exchange trades, sometimes at customers' expense.



Goldman will submit to The New York State Department of Financial Services an enhanced written internal controls and compliance program acceptable to the Department to comply with applicable New York State and federal laws and regulations with respect to the bank's foreign exchange trading business as it affects or pertains to the Bank or New York customers; A written plan acceptable to the Department to improve the bank's compliance risk management program with regard to compliance by the bank with applicable New York and federal laws and regulations with respect to its foreign exchange business as it affects or pertains to the bank or New York customers.



