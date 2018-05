YOKOHAMA (dpa-AFX) - Nissan Group today announced total U.S. sales for April 2018 of 87,764 units, a decrease of 28% compared to the previous year.



Nissan LEAF all-electric vehicle sales increased 10% to 1,171 units. The company said several key models have shown strong gains in 2018: Rogue (+9%), Armada (+16%) and Frontier (+27%).



separately, Audi of America reported an April sales increase of 2.1 percent to 19,104 deliveries as the Q5 and A5 lead consumer demand.



