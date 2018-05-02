Jacob Frydman Honored at Annual NCFJE Awards Dinner

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2018 / Real estate investor and philanthropist Jacob Frydman has been invited to the 76th annual National Committee for Furtherance of Jewish Education's (NCFJE) gala dinner to be honored as one of the top contributors and volunteers at the center this past year. This gala celebrates the NCFJE's many achievements and volunteers making a positive impact within the local and national Jewish community.

Founded in 1940 by Rabbi Yosef Yitzchok Schneerson, the NCFJE assists Jewish participants through meal programs and educational initiatives. During its 76 years of operation, the NCFJE has served thousands as a means of promoting humanitarianism. "I have had the privilege of working with the NCFJE for the past several years,"Frydman said. "I have seen firsthand the impact this group has made throughout New York's Jewish community and am looking forward to attending this year's annual dinner to celebrate everything this uplifting organization offers."

Jacob Frydman has personally participated in several NCFJE charities, including its Released Time Program and Toys for Hospitalized Children project. The Released Time Program teaches Jewish students about their distinctive heritage through exposure to prayers, traditions, and the Torah. Frydman, a long-time educational activist who founded a scholarship fund in 2013, supports the Released Time Program's goal of using synagogues to teach modern-day public school children to embrace Judaism. The program works in joint with NYC public schools, offering Jewish classes for the students once a week in the last hour of school at a Jewish center nearby.

Frydman has also worked alongside the organization's Toys for Hospitalized Children initiative, directed by Mrs. Baila Hecht. This 50-year-old NCFJE project services numerous hospitals, senior residences and special needs facilities as it collects and distributes over 10,000 toys and gifts to young patients each year. As an active contributor to the Toys for Hospitalized Children, Frydman helps families across New York and New Jersey, while assisting NCFJE participants develop deep, sustainable roots within their Judaic faith.

Jacob Frydman has built a successful 30-year career in real estate investments and development. A Boston University graduate with a Bachelors of Science in Finance, and a Juris Doctor degree from Case Western Reserve University School of Law. Frydman left his mark throughout the United States by developing over five million square feet of commercial properties. As an innovator in the property investment market, he often lends his insight as a speaker, panelist, and consultant at industry events and televised news broadcasts. Frydman is an avid humanitarian dedicated to a wide range of charitable organizations. In addition to the NCFJE, he also contributes to The Brem Foundation and The Chabad of Duchess County.

Jacob Frydman - Blog - JacobFrydmanNews.com: http://JacobFrydmanNews.com

Jacob Frydman (@jacobfrydman) - Twitter: https://twitter.com/jacobfrydman

Jacob Frydman -- Huffington Post: http://www.huffingtonpost.com/author/jacob-frydman

Contact Information:

JacobFrydmanNews.com

contact@jacobfrydmannews.com

www.JacobFrydmanNews.com

SOURCE: Jacob Frydman



