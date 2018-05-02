YPO Innovation Week Unites Innovators for the Global Fintech Summit 2018 in London

Signature event in London will feature cutting-edge insights from the area's most innovative thought leaders in financial technology

LONDON, May 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As a part of its third annual YPO Innovation Week, YPO (http://www.ypo.org/) will host the Global Fintech Summit in London, United Kingdom, where the most dynamic global innovators will be together for a rare chance to network, overturn conventional thinking and leave inspired with the tools to infuse innovation in their companies and communities.



YPO Innovation Week (http://www.ypoinnovationweek.com/) is a series of more than 50 events conducted in over 30 countries throughout the world from 7-11 May 2018, featuring dynamic global innovators who will come together to share best-in-class business strategies as well as timely and relevant insights that are fueling innovation and shaping the future of global business over the next decade.

The Global Fintech Summit 2018 will explore the latest disruptive technologies and opportunities across the fintech landscape - including blockchain, bitcoin and robo-advice to online payments, crowdfunding, P2P lending and private equity while connecting YPO leaders from throughout Europe and across the world to share challenges, insights and needs.

Participants will have access to a wide range of programming including panels, offsites and networking opportunities.

"The Global Fintech Summit will provide members with insights about the latest disruptive technologies that are re-shaping the financial landscape," said Co-Champion Anthony Ginsberg, Managing Director at GinsGlobal Index Fund. "Business leaders will have the opportunity to learn from some of the most well-respected entrepreneurs and leaders in the industry. EY is our lead sponsor with Barclays and the London Stock Exchange also hosting events."

The event will showcase top leaders in the fintech and digital innovation fields including:

Ashok Vaswani, CEO at Barclays UK and a YPO member

Tim Levene, Founder at Augmentum Capital

Stuart Lacey, Founder and CEO of Trunomi and a YPO member

Aaron Goldman, Managing Director at General Atlantic

Imran Gulamhuseinwala, Partner at EY (Fintech Head)

Niall Barton, Founder at Wrisk

· Max von Bismarck, Chief Business Officer of Deposit Solutions

YPO Innovation Week is a global event during which the world's most innovative companies share their inspiration and insights. YPO Innovation Week is designed for YPO leaders who are responsible for vision, strategy, information and technology who are charged with driving innovation - across industries and sectors.

Through signature Innovation Week events, live two-way interactive video casts and livestream events, business leaders will learn how to keep pace with innovation trends on a global scale, innovate and disrupt industry practices, nurture and develop value-creating ideas across organizations and positively impact communities, industries and the world.

Additional Innovation Week signature events will be held between 7-11 May 2018 in major cities including Sydney, Australia; Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic; Tel Aviv, Israel; New York City, New York, USA; and Palo Alto, California, USA.

ABOUT YPO

The premier leadership organization of chief executives in the world.

YPO is the global platform for chief executives to engage, learn and grow. YPO members harness the knowledge, influence and trust of the world's most influential and innovative business leaders to inspire business, personal, family and community impact.

Today, YPO empowers more than 25,000 members in more than 130 countries, diversified among industries and types of businesses. Altogether, YPO member-run companies employ 16 million people and generate USD6 trillion in annual revenues.

Leadership. Learning. Lifelong. For more information, visit YPO.org (http://www.ypo.org/).

