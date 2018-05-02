ERS Genomics today announced a patent license agreement with Hamburg-based Evotec AG, which gains non-exclusive access to the Company's CRISPR/Cas9 patents to expand their research services offering. ERS Genomics holds rights to the foundational CRISPR/Cas9 patent portfolio from Dr. Emmanuelle Charpentier, an inventor of the breakthrough gene-editing technology. Financial details of the agreement were not disclosed.

"Evotec is well known worldwide as a provider of highly specialized research solutions," said Eric Rhodes, CEO of ERS Genomics. "This license enables them to further expand their service offering in the CRISPR gene-editing space."

Evotec uses the CRISPR/Cas9 technology to drive its target identification platform as well as aid in the validation and unmasking of targets derived from phenotypic screening. With the integration of genome-wide arrayed CRISPR libraries into Evotec's screening platforms, Evotec is harnessing the power of gene deletion and human, cell-based disease models to identify novel targets for downstream drug discovery programmes.

About ERS Genomics

ERS Genomics was formed to provide broad access to the foundational CRISPR/Cas9 intellectual property held by Dr. Emmanuelle Charpentier. Non-exclusive licenses are available for research and sale of products and services across multiple fields including: research tools, kits, reagents; discovery of novel targets for therapeutic intervention; cell lines for discovery and screening of novel drug candidates; GMP production of healthcare products; production of industrial materials such as enzymes, biofuels and chemicals; and synthetic biology. For additional information please visit www.ersgenomics.com.

