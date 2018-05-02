Invitation to the Q1 2018 Financial Results Media Conference Call

SIX Swiss Exchange: ADEN

The Adecco Group's Q1 2018 financial results will be released on Tuesday, May 8, 2018 at 07.00 a.m. (CEST), 06.00 a.m. (BST).

On behalf of Alain Dehaze, CEO of the Adecco Group, and Hans Ploos van Amstel, Group CFO, we are pleased to invite you to participate in a telephone conference followed by a Q&A session, to discuss the company's Q1 2018 results. The call will be held on

Tuesday, May 8, 2018 at 9.00 a.m. (CEST) 8.00 a.m. (BST)

The presentation can be followed either by webcast or telephone.

The conference call will be presented live as a webcast on the Adecco Group Results & Events Centre. An interactive teleconference with the possibility to take part in the Q&A session will also be available. You will be able to download the slides prior to the conference call.

Details of the webcast, teleconference and dial in numbers will be sent to participants once they have registered for the call. Participants are kindly asked to register their interest by sending an email to media@adeccogroup.comby Friday, May 4th, 2018 at the latest.

A replay facility of the presentation and the Q&A session will be available shortly after the conference call and can be accessed any time on our website.

Kind regards,

The Adecco Group Press Office