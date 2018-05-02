

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark-based healthcare company Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) reported that its net profit for the first quarter increased 6 percent from the year-ago period to 10.8 billion Danish kroner. Earnings per share increased 8 percent to 4.40 kroner.



Sales for the quarter decreased 5 percent from last year to 26.9 billion kroner. However, sales grew 5 percent in local currencies.



Sales of Victoza increased 4 percent and sales of Tresiba increased 18 percent. Sales in North America operations decreased by 11 percent, while sales in International Operations were unchanged.



Looking ahead to fiscal 2018, Novo Nordisk now expects sales growth to be 3 percent to 5 percent measured in local currencies, compared with the prior guidance of 2 percent to 5 percent.



The company now projects operating profit growth for the year to be 2 percent to 5 percent, compared with the prior guidance of 1 percent to 5 percent.



Sales growth and operating profit growth reported in Danish kroner are now expected to be 6 and 9 percentage points lower than in local currencies, respectively.



