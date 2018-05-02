The countdown is almost over for Swedish donut fans, with Australia's largest specialty donut retailer, Donut King, set to open the doors of its maiden European outlet in the country on 26 May.

Master Franchise Partners, Berk Bozlak and Aaron Cruise, are excited to bring the fun and successful brand to Sweden.

"As part of global food and beverage company, Retail Food Group (RFG), Donut King has enjoyed amazing success in the Australian market and we're proud to pioneer the brand in Sweden, where we think it will be really well received," Aaron said.

Last year alone, Australian franchise partners served more than 20 million loyal customers and sold an impressive 17,208,512 cinnamon donuts, and Berk and Aaron are looking forward to locals trying the brand's most well known and loved product for the first time.

"Anyone who is familiar with Swedish Fika culture will appreciate how comforting a warm cinnamon donut and cup of quality espresso coffee will be," Aaron said.

Both Berk and Aaron have significant experience in the food and beverage industry, including franchising.

"Through my work as an international franchise consultant, bringing international brands to the Nordics, I have seen my fair share of iconic brands looking to enter Sweden," Aaron said. "When I came across the vibrant and playful Donut King brand system and the quality of its product offering, I immediately wanted to be part of the brand's story in Sweden. Quite simply I want to watch Swedes, both young and young at heart, having fun and indulging in a warm donut with a great cup of coffee or shake."

RFG is a known roaster and blender of coffee, with a portfolio of nine major brands including Gloria Jean's Coffees, Crust Gourmet Pizza Bar and Brumby's Bakery. The company's scale, heritage and accreditations further enrich the Donut King brand.

"RFG has made it easy for us to bring Donut King to Sweden. So many franchise systems restrict you on what you can and can't do to the menu, including adapting the flavour profile to suit the local market," Aaron said. "RFG has really supported us in creating amazing taste sensations for the Swedish market with their fantastic product innovations. We look forward to introducing these unique products to our customers and seeing the smiles on their faces."

Donut King store is located in Falun, at Holmgatan 20, 791 71 Falun, Bergströms Galleria. For more information about RFG and their other brand opportunities for the Nordics visit www.rfgbrands.com

About Retail Food Group Limited

RFG (ASX:RFG) owns the Donut King, Brumby's Bakery, Michel's Patisserie, Gloria Jean's Coffees, It's A Grind, The Coffee Guy, Café2U, Pizza Capers Gourmet Kitchen and Crust Gourmet Pizza Bar franchise systems. As well, Retail Food Group is a global coffee specialist with an integrated approach to sourcing, roasting and distributing high-quality coffee. Combining passion with expertise, the Company creates an unforgettable experience, from crop to cup, through its suite of coffee brands. RFG is looking to partner with Master Franchise candidates who share its vision for delivering exceptional products and service within international markets. Enquiries should be directed to Olivia Palmer at rfginternational@rfg.com.au.

