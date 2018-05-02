Cargotec Corporation: Kalmar introduces fully electric Kalmar Ottawa terminal tractor to help customers cut emissions and improve productivity

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 2 MAY 2018 AT 09.00 (EEST)

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, is introducing an electric version of its popular Kalmar Ottawa T2 terminal tractor. The Kalmar Ottawa Electric Terminal Tractor is designed for trailer-handling operations in dispersed warehouses, container terminals and other applications where short-distance highway travel is required. It features the latest in battery technology, a fully electric powertrain that produces zero emissions at source and a comfortable driving environment. The Kalmar Ottawa Electric Terminal Tractor is designed to meet the growing demand for electrically powered solutions, with a powertrain that is not only much cheaper to run than a comparable diesel machine, but which is also easier to operate and maintain. Electric terminal tractors have fewer moving parts, which means simpler, faster servicing and longer intervals between maintenance breaks. The Kalmar Ottawa Electric Terminal Tractor is powered by the very latest in Lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery technology and features an on-board inverter charger that allows the machine to be opportunity charged during natural working breaks. The advanced battery monitoring system displays the battery charge status and indicates to the driver when a recharge is required. As well as helping operators to reduce costs and improve their environmental performance, the Kalmar Ottawa Electric Terminal Tractor also offers a number of benefits for drivers that improve the driving experience. The electric powertrain offers smoother acceleration and more power at the top end compared to a diesel-powered machine, enabling drivers to feel more in control. It also generates less noise, vibrations and heat - and importantly no fumes - making the cabin a much healthier and more comfortable working environment.

Gina Lopez, Vice President, Terminal Tractors, Kalmar: "With the regulations relating to vehicle emissions becoming increasingly strict, more and more businesses are seeking alternatives to diesel-powered container and trailer-handling equipment. We have used our decades of knowledge and experience in delivering reliable, cost-efficient terminal tractors to create a solution that will benefit our customers' bottom line and improve their productivity, while enhancing their sustainability credentials at the same time."

The Kalmar Ottawa Electric Terminal Tractor was launched at the Kalmar Ottawa Dealer Meeting in Kansas City, USA, on 1 May 2018.

Further information for the press:

Gina Lopez, Vice President, Terminal Tractors, Kalmar, tel. +178 52 142538 Gina.Lopez@kalmarglobal.com

Maija Eklöf, Vice President, Marketing and Communications, Kalmar, tel. +358 20 777 4096, maija.eklof@kalmarglobal.com

Kalmar offers the widest range of cargo handling solutions and services to ports, terminals, distribution centres and to heavy industry. Kalmar is the industry forerunner in terminal automation and in energy efficient container handling, with one in four container movements around the globe being handled by a Kalmar solution. Through its extensive product portfolio, global service network and ability to enable a seamless integration of different terminal processes, Kalmar improves the efficiency of every move.www.kalmarglobal.com (http://www.kalmarglobal.com/)





Image 2: Kalmar Ottawa Electric Terminal Tractor (http://hugin.info/135578/R/2188977/846835.jpg)

Image 1: Kalmar Ottawa Electric Terminal Tractor (http://hugin.info/135578/R/2188977/846834.jpg)



Source: Cargotec Corporation via Globenewswire



Kalmar is part of Cargotec. Cargotec's (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) sales in 2017 totalled approximately EUR 3.2 billion and it employs over 11,000 people.www.cargotec.com (http://www.cargotec.com/)