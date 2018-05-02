Voluntary and conditional takeover bid on Vastned Retail Belgium NV: single acceptance period starts today

Prospectus approved by the FSMA on 24 April 2018

Acceptance period for shareholders starts today and ends on 1 June 2018 at 16:00 (Belgian time)

Takeover bid with only one acceptance period, without the possibility of a voluntary reopening of the bid

Acceptance by at least 90% of the free float is necessary

Prospectus available online and via the counters of KBC Bank

Full press release:

Acceptance period starts today (http://hugin.info/137399/R/2189333/847017.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Vastned Retail Belgium via Globenewswire

