Press Release

May 2, 2018

Philips Lighting starts share repurchase program of up to 1.5 million shares to cover performance share plans

Eindhoven, the Netherlands - Philips Lighting (Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting, today announced the start of a program to repurchase up to 1.5 million of its own shares. Philips Lighting will use the shares to cover obligations arising from its long-term incentive performance share plan and other employee share plans.

The program will start on May 2, 2018 and is expected to be completed within the second quarter. The 1.5 million shares intended to be bought represent approximately 1.1% of the company's issued share capital. At the current share price, the repurchase program represents a total value of approximately EUR 38 million.



Philips Lighting will hold the repurchased shares in treasury until employee share awards are vested. The program will be executed by an intermediary to allow for share repurchases in the open market during both open and closed periods. The program will be executed within the limits of relevant laws and regulations and the authority granted by the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on May 9, 2017.



Philips Lighting will update the market on the progress of the share repurchase program in weekly press releases. This information will also be published on the company's website.

For further information, please contact:

Philips Lighting Investor Relations

Robin Jansen

Tel: +31 6 1594 4569

E-mail: robin.j.jansen@philips.com (mailto:robin.j.jansen@philips.com)

Philips Lighting Corporate Communications

Elco van Groningen

Tel: +31 6 1086 5519

E-mail: elco.van.groningen@philips.com (mailto:elco.van.groningen@philips.com)

About Philips Lighting

Philips Lighting (Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting products, systems and services, delivers innovations that unlock business value, providing rich user experiences that help improve lives. Serving professional and consumer markets, we lead the industry in leveraging the Internet of Things to transform homes, buildings and urban spaces. With 2017 sales of EUR 7.0 billion, we have approximately 32,000 employees in over 70 countries. News from Philips Lighting is located at the Newsroom (http://www.newsroom.lighting.philips.com/), Twitter (https://twitter.com/Lighting_Press) and LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/18082655/). Information for investors can be found on the Investor Relations (http://www.lighting.philips.com/main/investor) page.

Link to PDF (http://www.lighting.philips.com/static/regulatory-news/20180502-Philips-Lighting-starts-share-repurchase-program-to-cover-performance-share-plans.pdf)

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Philips Lighting via Globenewswire

