02.05.2018 | 08:05
GlobeNewswire (Europe)

General Electric Company: Doc re. GE Files Form 10-Q

FAIRFIELD,Conn., May 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Company General Electric Company
ISIN US3696041033
Symbol London: GEC | Paris: GNE
Headline Doc re: GE files Form 10-Q

May 1, 2018

On May 1, 2018, General Electric Company (the "Company") filed a Form 10-Q with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which has been submitted to the U.K. National Storage Mechanism and will be available shortly for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM (http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM). It is also available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov (http://www.sec.gov/) and on the Company's website at https://www.ge.com/investor-relations/events-reports (https://www.ge.com/investor-relations/events-reports).

CONTACT: GE
Jennifer Erickson
+001 646 682 5620
jennifer.erickson@ge.com (mailto:seth.martin@ge.com)


