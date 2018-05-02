

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's consumer confidence weakened unexpectedly in April after remaining stable in the previous month, data from Cabinet Office showed Wednesday.



The seasonally adjusted consumer confidence index dropped to an eight-month low of 43.6 in April from 44.3 in March.



Meanwhile, economists had expected the index to rise to 44.5.



The sub-index for livelihood fell to 41.5 in April from 42.0 in the previous month. The component index for income growth edged down to 42.3 from 42.6.



Similarly, the gauge measuring willingness to buy durable goods slid to 42.3 from 42.7 and the employment index declined from 49.1 to 47.9.



The survey was conducted among 8,400 households on April 15.



