

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - Evotec AG (EVTCY.PK, EVOTF.PK) announced Wednesday that it has expanded its CRISPR service offering with the addition of a licence of CRISPR-Cas9 technology from ERS Genomics Ltd.



With this licence, Evotec gains access to a technology for gene editing, thereby complementing and expanding its existing service offering in the CRISPR gene editing space.



The new licence from ERS Genomics complements and expands Evotec's existing CRISPR licences through the Broad Institute with gene editing technology from Emmanuelle Charpentier and others.



Mario Polywka, Chief Operating Officer of Evotec, said, 'Together with our world-leading iPSC and phenotypic screening platforms, the continued expansion of CRISPR-based technologies at Evotec provides our partners with a unique solution for the identification of novel disease modifying genes.'



Evotec's CRISPR (Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats) is a naturally occurring bacterial immune system. Researchers have harnessed this system as a genome editing tool for mammalian cells. Evotec has multiple licences to this technology through ERS Genomics and the Broad Institute for the use of the CRISPR-Cas9 gene editing technology.



