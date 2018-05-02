

Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) Awards



01 May 2018



IQE plc announces that on 01 May 2018 the Board confirmed a recommendation of the Remuneration Committee made on 06 March 2018 to grant 1,082,970 nil-cost share options ('Awards') over the Company's ordinary shares of 1 pence each awarded under the Company's Long Term Incentive Plan ('LTIP') to certain directors of the Group detailed in the table below:



------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name Role Number of ordinary shares subject to award under the LTIP ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dr Andrew Nelson Chief Executive Officer 462,846 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Mr Phillip Rasmussen Chief Financial Officer to 310,062 (deceased) the date of his death on 1(st) April 2018 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dr Howard Williams Chief Operations Officer 310,062 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



The Awards are granted under the LTIP which was previously approved by shareholders and described in the Annual Remuneration Report in IQE's Report and Accounts for the years ended 31 December 2016 and 31 December 2017. The LTIP Awards for Dr Nelson and Dr Williams are subject to achievment of the performance criteria as approved by shareholders at the 2017 shareholder Annual General Meeting, their share Awards have a three year vesting period and no consideration is payable for the grant of the Awards.



The Board approved the accelerated vesting of 10,474,151 options over ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the Company awarded to Mr Phillip Rasmussen (deceased) through the LTIP granted between 2012 and 2018. This accelerated vesting includes the 310,062 Awards referred to above. Under the terms of the LTIP plan, the Board has discrection to approve the accelerated vesting of LTIP awards under certain circumstances, including that of a 'good leaver'. In this case, the Board decided to approve the accelerated vesting of the LTIP awards for Mr Rasmussen, following his tragic death in service on 01 April 2018.



Mr Rasmussen's Executor and Beneficiaries will have 12 months from the date of Mr Rasmussen's death to exercise the options, otherwise they will lapse. The interest in these options will no longer be reported since they are no longer deemed to be a PDMR or PCA.



The notification of the awards and accelerated vesting is intended to satisfy the Company's obligations under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.



The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.



Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(1) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014



+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1.|Details of the Person discharging managerial responsibilities ('PDMR') / | | |person closely associated with them ('PCA') | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Dr Andrew Nelson | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |2.|Reason for the notification | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |a)|Position / status |PDMR (Chief Executive Officer) | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |b)|Initial notification / amendment |Initial notification | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |3.|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction | | |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |IQE plc | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |b)|Legal Entity Identifier |213800Y33WHD3ESJJP16 | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |4.|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | | |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |a)|Description of the financial |Award of LTIP options over ordinary | | |instrument |shares of 1 pence each in the Company | | | |('Awards') | | | | | | | |GB0009619924 | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |b)|Nature of the transaction |Granting of LTIP Awards | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |c)|Price(s) and volume(s) |Price(s) Volume(s) | | | | | | | |Nil pence 462,846 Awards | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |d)|Aggregated information | | | | * Aggregated volume | | | | * Aggregated price |N/A single transaction | | | * Aggregated total | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |e)|Date of the transaction |1 May 2018 | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |f)|Place of the transaction |Off market transaction | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+



+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1.|Details of the Person discharging managerial responsibilities ('PDMR') / | | |person closely associated with them ('PCA') | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Estate of Mr Phillip Rasmussen (Deased) | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |2.|Reason for the notification | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |a)|Position / status |PDMR (Former Finance Director) | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |b)|Initial notification / amendment |Initial notification | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |3.|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction | | |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |IQE plc | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |b)|Legal Entity Identifier |213800Y33WHD3ESJJP16 | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |4.|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | | |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |a)|Description of the financial |Award of LTIP options over ordinary | | |instrument |shares of 1 pence each in the Company | | | |('Awards') | | | | | | | |GB0009619924 | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |b)|Nature of the transaction |Granting of LTIP Awards, and; | | | |Acceleration of vesting of LTIP Awards | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |c)|Price(s) and volume(s) |Price(s) Volume(s) | | | | | | | |Nil pence 310,062 Awards | | | |Nil pence 10,474,151 Awards | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |d)|Aggregated information | | | | * Aggregated volume | | | | * Aggregated price |10,474,151 Awards | | | * Aggregated total | | | | |Nil pence | | | | | | | |Total consideration Nil | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |e)|Date of the transaction |1 May 2018 | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |f)|Place of the transaction |Off market transaction | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+



+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1.|Details of the Person discharging managerial responsibilities ('PDMR') / | | |person closely associated with them ('PCA') | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Dr Howard Williams | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |2.|Reason for the notification | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |a)|Position / status |PDMR (Chief Operations Officer) | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |b)|Initial notification / amendment |Initial notification | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |3.|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction | | |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |IQE plc | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |b)|Legal Entity Identifier |213800Y33WHD3ESJJP16 | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |4.|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | | |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |a)|Description of the financial |Award of LTIP options over ordinary | | |instrument |shares of 1 pence each in the Company | | | |('Awards') | | | | | | | |GB0009619924 | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |b)|Nature of the transaction |Granting of LTIP Awards | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |c)|Price(s) and volume(s) |Price(s) Volume(s) | | | | | | | |Nil pence 310,062 Awards | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |d)|Aggregated information | | | | * Aggregated volume | | | | * Aggregated price |N/A single transaction | | | * Aggregated total | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |e)|Date of the transaction |1 May 2018 | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |f)|Place of the transaction |Off market transaction | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+



