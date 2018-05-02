

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - HUGO BOSS AG (HUGSF.PK) reported that its first-quarter net income attributable to equity holders of the parent company increased to 50 million euros from 48 million euros, last year. Earnings per share was 0.72 euros compared to 0.70 euros. At 99 million euros, the operating profit (EBITDA before special items) was up slightly compared with the prior year. The Group's net income were up on the prior year due to the decline in operating expenses.



First-quarter Group sales increased by 5%, totaling 650 million euros. The Group's own retail business again provided the growth driver, with comp store sales up 7%.



The Managing Board reconfirmed the financial outlook for the full year.



