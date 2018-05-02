DELSEY Paris "What Matters Is Inside"

PARIS, May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

DELSEY Paris reveals its new brand platform with the first "What matters is inside" film. Created by Buzzman, the campaign presents the new tracking system created by DELSEY Paris and invites you on a journey round the world.

Like a fairytale, the animated film tells the story of a young thirty-something whose life is ruled by work. The sudden disappearance of his explorer father takes him to Mexico, on the trail of a suitcase with mysterious contents. But once there, the suitcase disappears.

Thanks to the new connected trackable suitcase by the French luggage brand, the hero will be able to find his suitcase all over the world. Finding your bag has never been easier thanks to DELSEY Paris.

"DELSEY has always been close to its users, offering innovative luggage for stylish, stress-free travel. The latest example: the launch last March of our connected suitcase that meets all the needs of ultra-connected travellers. It has several connected functions including GPS, using a tracker in the suitcase and a dedicated app that tells you where your suitcase is at any given time.

"We wanted to make a film that would evoke our brand's values: innovative, people-friendly, sensitive, focused on experiences and the pleasures of travel.

"Making a video means we can capitalise on the digital ecosystem and the major video posting platforms to present our story to all travellers."

Florence Ferreira, Brand & Digital Manager DELSEY Paris

CHATELET AIR

In a retro and inimitable french style, the Chatelet Air suitcase ensures stress-free journeys. The suitcase has been designed in great details: ultra-strong zip, elegant and complete interior, unmatched easy rolling.

International tracker sold separately with subscription.

