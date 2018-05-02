Atlas Mara: Voting Rights & Director/PDMR Shareholding Update

TORTOLA, BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2018 / In accordance with Rule 5.6.1 of the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules ("DTRs"), Atlas Mara (LSE: ATMA) notifies the market that as of 2 May 2018, Atlas Mara has 172,258,735 ordinary shares in issue, of which 1,665,764 are held in treasury and 3,298,298 shares are held in escrow as part of the contingent consideration for the acquisition of Finance Bank Zambia Limited, as disclosed to the market on 1 July 2016.

Atlas Mara hereby confirms that the total number of voting rights in Atlas Mara is 167,294,673. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Atlas Mara under the DTRs.

The update in total voting rights reflects the issuance of 311,332 shares from the Company's treasury stock to certain employees, in accordance with the vesting terms set out in their restricted stock awards, and to its Directors, in accordance with the terms of their letters of appointment, pursuant to which a percentage of their individual compensation is satisfied by the issue of shares.

Atlas Mara further announces that on 1 May 2018, the Company granted a total of 1,800,000 options over ordinary shares to its Chief Executive Officer, John Staley, pursuant to the Company's 2017 Stock Incentive Plan. All such options are exercisable at a strike price of $2.36 per ordinary share, with 1,000,000 options vesting on the 18-month anniversary of the date of the grant, and 800,000 options vesting on the 5-year anniversary of the date of the grant.

The information set out below is being provided in accordance with Article 19(3) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014:

Name of Director / PDMR Number of Shares Acquired Total beneficial holding following notification Total percentage holding following notification Robert Diamond, Jr. 21,322 3,606,757 2.16% Rachel F. Robbins 16,419 61,974 0.04% Amadou Raimi 18,658 56,758 0.03% Olufunke Opeke 16,419 49,948 0.03% Eduardo C. Mondlane Jr. 16,419 49,948 0.03% Michael Wilkerson 5,864 5,864 0.004% Richard Boucher 5,864 5,864 0.004% Hisham Ezz Al-Arab 5,864 5,864 0.004% Quinn McLean Resigned effective 24 April 2018 5,864 5,864 0.004%

Contact Details

Investors

Kojo Dufu, +1 212 883 4330

Media

Teneo Strategy, +44 (20) 7260 2700

Anthony Silverman

About Atlas Mara

Atlas Mara Limited (LON: ATMA) is a financial services institution listed on the London Stock Exchange. Its vision is to create sub-Saharan Africa's premier financial services institution through organic and inorganic growth by combining the best of global institutional knowledge with extensive local insights. With a presence in seven sub-Saharan countries, Atlas Mara aims to be a positive disruptive force in the markets in which we operate by leveraging technology to provide innovative and differentiated product offerings, excellent customer service and accelerate financial inclusion in the countries in which the Company operates. For more information, visit www.atlasmara.com.

